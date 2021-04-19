Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

CCI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $180.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.36.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

