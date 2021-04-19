Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.34.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

