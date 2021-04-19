Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

CCI stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.36. 4,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $180.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

