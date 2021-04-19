Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.77.

NYSE CCK opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $110.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

