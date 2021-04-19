Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.77. 1,262,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,935. Crown has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

