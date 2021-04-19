Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. Crown also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

CCK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.77. 1,312,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,935. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.71. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.77.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.