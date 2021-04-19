Crust 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.76 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Crust has a market capitalization of $228.70 million and $12.76 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $140.81 or 0.00247977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.