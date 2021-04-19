CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Reaches Market Cap of $5.95 Million

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $212,053.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00089186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.92 or 0.00637754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00040554 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

