CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. CSX has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.