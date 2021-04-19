Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

NYSE CMI opened at $264.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.64 and a 200-day moving average of $238.03. Cummins has a 52-week low of $140.93 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

