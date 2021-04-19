CX Institutional Buys 519 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 295,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $46.52 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61.

