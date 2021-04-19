CX Institutional Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $314.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.94. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $161.50 and a 1-year high of $315.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

