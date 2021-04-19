CX Institutional Sells 2,072 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CX Institutional reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $79.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

