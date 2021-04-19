CX Institutional Sells 26,576 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,576 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.