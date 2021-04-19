D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI opened at $96.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

