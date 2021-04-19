D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

DHI stock opened at $96.37 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

