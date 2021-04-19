DA Davidson Cuts WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target to $295.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $353.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $257.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $165.91 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

