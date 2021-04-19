Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €88.00 ($103.53) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.69 ($92.57).

DAI stock opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a one year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a one year high of €77.96 ($91.72). The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.87.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

