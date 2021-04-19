Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $846,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 60.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.02. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $151.37 and a 52 week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

