DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.10 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. DATA has a total market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00066239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00089785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00645925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.37 or 0.06725501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

