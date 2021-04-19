David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes $1.87 Million Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January makes up 1.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 1.48% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 151,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 788.8% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 111,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,316 shares during the last quarter.

KJAN stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

