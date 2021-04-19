Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) CEO Acquires $43,386.00 in Stock

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $43,386.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,267.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN DXR opened at $10.40 on Monday. Daxor Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Daxor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

