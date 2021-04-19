DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.25 Average PT from Brokerages

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBVT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,604. The company has a market cap of $661.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.