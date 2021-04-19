DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $15,350.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027111 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003914 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

