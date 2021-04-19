Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $402.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $383.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.