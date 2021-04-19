DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 491 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

