DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,917,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZGNX opened at $19.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

