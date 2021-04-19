DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 4,589 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTCH opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

