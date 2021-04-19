DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $412,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 383.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,853 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

