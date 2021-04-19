DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $380,000 Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

ADVM opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.