DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,395 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $48,243,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

