DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SecureWorks by 71.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SecureWorks by 370.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.17. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

