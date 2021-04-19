Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 664,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 203,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,295 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACO stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $389.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

