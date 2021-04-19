Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE DELL traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $103.42. 3,781,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,731. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $7,559,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,619,197.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 118.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 81,493 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.3% in the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

