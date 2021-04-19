Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 687,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth $31,112,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $28,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $18,086,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

DEN stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.