Dent Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $235.62 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00090928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.19 or 0.00685786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.