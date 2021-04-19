Der Salm Johannes Rene Van Sells 589 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $11,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Der Salm Johannes Rene Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72.

Shares of THR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.53. 58,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $648.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,969.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

THR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

