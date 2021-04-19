Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,150 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,346.40 ($17.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,272.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,345.03. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The firm has a market cap of £67.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). In the last three months, insiders bought 638 shares of company stock valued at $866,798.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

