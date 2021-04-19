Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $41.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEO. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $41,527,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.