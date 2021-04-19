Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $680.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $543.60.

Shares of LRCX opened at $643.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $581.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

