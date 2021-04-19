Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.