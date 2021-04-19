Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $8.86 on Friday. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.