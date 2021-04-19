dForce (DF) Market Cap Reaches $42.24 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. dForce has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00691395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00091100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00042518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.76 or 0.06293703 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce is dforce.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

