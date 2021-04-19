DIA (DIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $149.98 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One DIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00006594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $149.98 million and $40.17 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.67 or 0.00646031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00040687 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights. The official website for DIA is diadata.org. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

