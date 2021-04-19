Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.14% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

