DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.