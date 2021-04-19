Digitex (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $16.32 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00089698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.39 or 0.00644410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.47 or 0.06750864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00040927 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.