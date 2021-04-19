Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $106,770.63 and $196.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.