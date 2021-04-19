Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.49% of Marcus & Millichap worth $51,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,687,000 after purchasing an additional 947,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at about $2,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $908,958.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $256,572.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,252.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987 over the last three months. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

