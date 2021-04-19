Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.54% of Rent-A-Center worth $52,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

